Dwayne Johnson reacts to viral lookalike police officer: “Oh shit!”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has shared his reaction upon discovering an uncanny doppelgänger from Alabama.

The Jungle Cruise actor took to twitter to respond to news of his lookalike Eric Fields, who is a Patrol Lieutenant of the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

“Oh shit! Wow,” Johnson wrote above a photo of himself posted to the right of one of Fields. “Guy on the left is way cooler. Stay safe brother and thank you for your service. One day we’ll drink Teremana and I need to hear all your “Rock stories” because I KNOW you got ‘em.”

News of Johnson’s lookalike first broke via a Facebook post from the MCSO two weeks ago, when a local man asked another law enforcement officer if he could meet the deputy “that people say looks like “The Rock.”” 37-year-old Fields obliged.

“This gentlemen recently ran into our Sgt. Mason and informed him he wanted to meet our Deputy that people say looks like “The Rock”,” read the Facebook post, alongside a photo of Fields and his fan.

“Sgt. Mason passed that along and Lieutenant Fields was happy to swing by the Hartselle Wal-mart to see him. Tyler is one of their many hardworkers and it was great to meet him and some of his coworkers!”

Yesterday (August 30) it was confirmed that a sequel to Jungle Cruise is in the works, with Johnson and his co-star Emily Blunt both returning for the film.

Meanwhile, the actor has said that he will not return for any more Fast & Furious films.

“I wish them well on Fast 9,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “And I wish them the best of luck on Fast 10 and Fast 11 and the rest of the Fast & Furious movies they do that will be without me.”

