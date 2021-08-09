Search

Discover

IN MEMORIAM

Dennis ‘Dee Tee’ Thomas, Kool & the Gang Co-Founder, Dead at 70

By SPIN | Katrina Nattress • August 09, 2021

Dennis Thomas has died at the age of 70.

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

The post Dennis ‘Dee Tee’ Thomas, Kool & the Gang Co-Founder, Dead at 70 appeared first on SPIN.

To see our running list of the top 100 greatest guitarists of all time, click here.

0 1
  1. Gobook.Mart

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.