Chvrches and John Carpenter Remix Each Other’s Songs

They are available digitally now and will be released on 7" vinyl on December 10.

Carpenter took Chvrches’ recent single “Good Girls,” from their forthcoming album, Screen Violence, and gave it a bit more edge. It still has the dream-pop vibe that Chvrches encapsulates in the original but with more buildup to the chorus and the addition of an electric guitar solo towards the end. Stream “Good Girls (John Carpenter Remix)” here.

On the other hand, Chvrches have reimagined Carpenter’s “Turning The Bones,” taken from his recently released album, Lost Themes III: Alive After Death. Carpenter is a legend when it comes to creating the classic horror movie sound. Chvrches frontwoman Lauren Mayberry stated, “As horror fans, we know that John Carpenter is the godfather and the gold standard.”

Chvrches kept his wistful sound for the first 30 seconds of the track, making it sound even lighter with a smoother piano synth. From there, they added in a hip-hop drumbeat that somehow managed to elevate the suspense of this already eerie song.

Listen to “Turning The Bones (Chvrches Remix)” here. Mayberry also shares that Carpenter’s “films and music have been so impactful on us over the years, and without the stories he created I am not sure that the concept of Screen Violence (and female narratives within the album) would exist in the way they do.” The group didn’t expect Carpenter to respond to their request for him to remix their track let alone for him to ask for a remix in return.

Another exciting recent partnership for Chvrches was with The Cure’s Robert Smith. They got together to created “How Not to Drown,” the first track off Screen Violence.

A month after the Carpenter/Chvrches creations are released on vinyl, the Scottish band will kick off their North American tour.

See the full list of tour dates below.

11/09/21 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

11/10 – 11/12/21 Austin, TX – ACL Live

11/14/21 Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

11/15/21 Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom

11/17/21 Minneapolis, MN – Armory

11/18/21 Milwaukee, WI – The Riverside Theater

11/19/21 Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

11/20/21 Columbus, OH – Express Live!

11/22/21 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

11/23/21 Detroit, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

11/24/21 Toronto, ON – History

11/26/21 New York, NY – Terminal 5

11/27/21 New York, NY – Terminal 5

11/30/21 Washington, DC – Anthem

12/01/21 Boston, MA – House of Blues

12/02/21 New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

12/03/21 Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

12/05/21 Cincinnati, OH – Ovation

12/06/21 St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

12/08/21 Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

12/09/21 Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater

12/10/21 Salt Lake City, UT – Union

12/11/21 Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl

12/13/21 San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park

12/14/21 San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park

12/16/21 San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

12/17/21 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

12/18/21 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium