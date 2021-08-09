Chvrches and John Carpenter Remix Each Other’s Songs

Synth-pop group, Chvrches, and multi-faceted creator, John Carpenter,
Click here to read the full article on SPIN.
teamed to remix each other’s songs. They are available digitally now and will be released on 7” vinyl on December 10.
Carpenter took Chvrches’ recent single “Good Girls,” from their forthcoming album, Screen Violence, and gave it a bit more edge. It still has the dream-pop vibe that Chvrches encapsulates in the original but with more buildup to the chorus and the addition of an electric guitar solo towards the end. Stream “Good Girls (John Carpenter Remix)” here.
More from SPIN:
- John Carpenter Doesn’t Think He’s That Great at Music
- John Carpenter Shares New Single ‘Weeping Ghost’
- John Carpenter Releases Two-Song Single, ‘Skeleton’ and ‘Unclean Spirit’
On the other hand, Chvrches have reimagined Carpenter’s “Turning The Bones,” taken from his recently released album, Lost Themes III: Alive After Death. Carpenter is a legend when it comes to creating the classic horror movie sound. Chvrches frontwoman Lauren Mayberry stated, “As horror fans, we know that John Carpenter is the godfather and the gold standard.”
Chvrches kept his wistful sound for the first 30 seconds of the track, making it sound even lighter with a smoother piano synth. From there, they added in a hip-hop drumbeat that somehow managed to elevate the suspense of this already eerie song.
Listen to “Turning The Bones (Chvrches Remix)” here. Mayberry also shares that Carpenter’s “films and music have been so impactful on us over the years, and without the stories he created I am not sure that the concept of Screen Violence (and female narratives within the album) would exist in the way they do.” The group didn’t expect Carpenter to respond to their request for him to remix their track let alone for him to ask for a remix in return.
Another exciting recent partnership for Chvrches was with The Cure’s Robert Smith. They got together to created “How Not to Drown,” the first track off Screen Violence.
A month after the Carpenter/Chvrches creations are released on vinyl, the Scottish band will kick off their North American tour.
See the full list of tour dates below.
11/09/21 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
11/10 – 11/12/21 Austin, TX – ACL Live
11/14/21 Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
11/15/21 Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom
11/17/21 Minneapolis, MN – Armory
11/18/21 Milwaukee, WI – The Riverside Theater
11/19/21 Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
11/20/21 Columbus, OH – Express Live!
11/22/21 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
11/23/21 Detroit, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre
11/24/21 Toronto, ON – History
11/26/21 New York, NY – Terminal 5
11/27/21 New York, NY – Terminal 5
11/30/21 Washington, DC – Anthem
12/01/21 Boston, MA – House of Blues
12/02/21 New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall
12/03/21 Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall
12/05/21 Cincinnati, OH – Ovation
12/06/21 St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
12/08/21 Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom
12/09/21 Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater
12/10/21 Salt Lake City, UT – Union
12/11/21 Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl
12/13/21 San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park
12/14/21 San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park
12/16/21 San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
12/17/21 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
12/18/21 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
The post Chvrches and John Carpenter Remix Each Other’s Songs appeared first on SPIN.
To see our running list of the top 100 greatest guitarists of all time, click here.