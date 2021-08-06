The Weeknd Returns With ‘Take My Breath’

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

internet and eventually the Super Bowl, The Weeknd isn’t ready to rest just yet. The artist also known as Abel Tesfaye released his latest song, “Take My Breath,” which has been teased for the better part of a week.

Beginning with a clip that was shown during the Olympics (and a subsequent ad) on Monday and then as news spread that it wouldn’t be aired at IMAX theaters due to strobe lighting (which could cause seizures), the artist himself confirmed its release on Thursday afternoon. Now, you can check out the footage below.

Around this time last year, The Weeknd said that he was at work on new material despite After Hours having released just a few months prior. That collection featured powerhouse singles “Blinding Lights,” “Heartless,” and “Save Your Tears” all of which spent time as the No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

In April, The Weeknd released a remix of “Save Your Tears” that featured Ariana Grande. And who could forget his (justifiable) beef with the Recording Academy, which shut him out of this year’s Grammy Awards. In response, The Weeknd said he would never be submitting his music for consideration and in a recent interview with GQ, he doubled down on that stance.

Either way, this looks to be the start of a new era for The Weeknd, so stay tuned.