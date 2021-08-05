Search

Discover

NEWS

How to watch Ariana Grande’s ‘Fortnite’ performance

By NME/Jack Grimshaw • August 05, 2021

Choose the best time for you and your friends

Epic GamesFortnite is running its Rift Tour this weekend, and here is how to make sure you catch at least one of the showings.

The Rift Tour takes place from August 6 to 8 and features five screenings of Ariana Grande’s performance, so there should be plenty of opportunities to catch it.

Each show will start at the time listed below, but Epic Games suggests that attendees be in-game at least 60 minutes before the event starts. The playlist for players to join will become available 30 minutes before the start time.

Showtimes:

  • August 6 – 11 PM BST
  • August 7 – 7 PM BST
  • August 8 – 5 AM BST
  • August 8 – 11 PM BST

Each of these events will be the same show, so you only need to attend one to get the full experience. However, players can attend as many as they like. All who attend an event will receive a commemorative umbrella to replace their paraglider.

Players who wish to attend the event in style have the option of purchasing Grande’s character skins and other cosmetic items.

Before the event, new challenges were unlocked. These can be completed before, during, or after the event and offer rewards such as a spray, emoticon, and loading screen.

Content creators hoping to stream the Fortnite event or upload it to YouTube have been given some helpful guidelines. Members of the Support-A-Creator program will be able to host content on YouTube. Such hosting will not have any monetisation restrictions for seven days, and no takedowns should be issued afterwards.

Twitch streamers are recommended to disable or mute VODs for their streams containing Rift Tour content. This will protect them against any kind of claims or strikes. For more details, visit the blog page.

Elsewhere, Mass Effect Legendary Edition has seen sales well above what EA expected, it revealed in an earnings call.

The post How to watch Ariana Grande’s ‘Fortnite’ performance appeared first on NME.

2 3 3
  1. MazikeenAdd
    Mazikeen Google pays for every Person every hour online working from home job. I have received $23K in this month easily and I earns every weeks $5K to 8$K on the internet. Every Person join this working easily by just just open this website and follow instructions....>>>>>> www.homejob1.com
    ...show more
  2. dxaoubcniqhjb
    dxaoubcniqhjb Google is by and by paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I have joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $31547 in my first month from this action. I can say my life is improved completely! Take a gander at it what I do..... For more detail visit the given link............ www.WorkApp1.Com
    ...show more
  3. dxaoubcniqhjb
    dxaoubcniqhjb Google is by and by paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I have joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $31547 in my first month from this action. I can say my life is improved completely! Take a gander at it what I do..... For more detail visit the given link............ www.WorkApp1.Com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.