Remy Ma gives Lizzo advice on dealing with trolls: “Fuck those bitches”

By NME/Will Richards • August 31, 2021

"Just keep getting your money"

Since the track and its accompanying visuals landed, Lizzo has been targeted with fat-shaming and racist abuse on social media. She later broke down in tears on Instagram, telling viewers: “Sometimes I feel like the world just don’t love me back.”

It was subsequently reported that Facebook had deleted the offending profiles as they violated its policy against hate speech, harassment and bullying.

Speaking in a new interview with Good Morning America last week, Lizzo explained: “I don’t mind critique about me, my music. I don’t even mind the fat comments. I just feel like it’s unfair sometimes, the treatment that people like me receive.”

Others to support Lizzo after the comments include ‘Rumors’ collaborator Cardi B, who recently defended the star amid the abuse from online trolls. “Whether you skinny, big, plastic,” she said. “Remember these are nerds looking at the popular table.”

