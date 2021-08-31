Kacey Musgraves just announced a 15-date North American tour in support of her new record and film,
Click here to read the full article on SPIN.
star-crossed. The tour kicks off in January of 2022. Musgraves’ album — the follow-up to her acclaimed 2018 album Golden Hour — arrives September 10.
Musgraves fans can sign up for early access to tickets here. Tickets go on sale to the general public Sept. 9 at 10 A.M. local time, and American Express Card Members can exclusively buy tickets earlier, beginning Sept. 2 at 10 A.M. through Sept. 8 at 10 P.M. local time on Musgraves’ website.
More from SPIN:
- Kacey Musgraves Announces New Album, Film, and Title Track
- Saturday Night Live: 20 of the Biggest Breakthrough Musical Performances Since 2000
- Kacey Musgraves Guest Stars in Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?
King Princess and MUNA will open for the tour’s first and final shows, January 19 in Saint Paul, Minnesota, and February 20 in Los Angeles.
This will be the country princess’ fourth record and will be accompanied by a film released on Paramount+ the same day. Musgraves said in a release that the album is “an extremely personal journey of heartache and healing.”
Musgraves released a music video for the album’s lead single “Justified.” Watch it below:
Kacey Musgraves 2022 tour dates:
Jan 19 / Saint Paul, MN / Xcel Energy Center
Jan 20 / Chicago, IL / United Center
Jan 21 / Kansas City, MO / T-Mobile Center
Jan 23 / Cleveland, OH / Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Jan 24 / Toronto, ON / Scotiabank Arena
Jan 26 / Philadelphia, PA / Wells Fargo Center
Jan 27 / Boston, MA / TD Garden
Feb 3 / Washington DC / Capital One Arena
Feb 5 / New York, NY / Madison Square Garden
Feb 9 / Atlanta, GA / State Farm Arena
Feb 11 / Nashville, TN / Bridgestone Arena
Feb 14 / Dallas, TX / American Airlines Center
Feb 16 / Denver, CO / Ball Arena
Feb 19 / Oakland, CA / Oakland Arena
Feb 20 / Los Angeles, CA / STAPLES Center
The post Kacey Musgraves Unveils Headlining 2022 U.S. Tour appeared first on SPIN.
To see our running list of the top 100 greatest guitarists of all time, click here.