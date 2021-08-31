Search

‘Better Call Saul’ season six promises “more physical and emotional violence”

By NME/Beth Webb • August 31, 2021

The final season will "hit harder" according to its executive producer

The sixth and final season of Breaking Bad spin-off Better Call Saul has come up against multiple delays due to COVID-19 and star Bob Odenkirk suffering a heart attack on set.

However, the show’s executive producer Thomas Schnauz has now been able to reveal some early details about what to expect from the upcoming season.

“There will be more physical and emotional violence in season six,” Schnauz told Den Of Geek. Whereas he said that he couldn’t promise that these levels would exceed those from previous seasons, whatever happens will “probably hit harder” on account of season six being the show’s last.

The executive producer also addressed the fate of the show’s antagonist Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton), after season five saw him survive an assassination attempt ordered by his archenemy, drug king Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito).

“I can’t say if Lalo’s role will be bigger or smaller in season six, but he was certainly pissed off and a man on a mission in the season five finale,” said Schnauz, after revealing that they had considered bringing in Lalo’s character as early as season one.

Last year, Lalo looked set to return to the show along with Don Eladio Vuente (Steven Bauer) and Juan Bolsa (Javier Grajeda). A tweet sent from the official Better Call Saul account showed the villainous trio sat on outdoor furniture, grinning. “Just three cool, terrifying dudes,” the tweet caption read.

Odenkirk is currently taking a short break from production following his heart attack in July. “I’m going to take a beat to recover but I’ll be back soon,” the actor tweeted, after thanking fans for their outpouring of well wishes.

 

 

 

 

