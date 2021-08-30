Evan Rachel Wood Flips Off Marilyn Manson Onstage

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

to her alleged abuser Marilyn Manson during her concert at the Bourbon Room in Hollywood Saturday night.

Singing the New Radicals’ “You Get What You Give,” Wood simultaneously sang the lyrics, “Fashion shoots with Beck and Hanson / … Marilyn Manson.” The crowd cheered for Wood and she threw up her arms in the air.

The video begins with Wood telling the audience, “I’ve been saving this, but it seems like an appropriate time.” This comes a few days after Manson’s appearance at Kanye West’s Donda listening party at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Her caption on Instagram is in support of survivors: “For my fellow survivors who got slapped in the face this week. I love you. Don’t give up.”

Wood spoke out in February, accusing Manson of grooming and abuse that went on for years while they dated. The couple was briefly engaged in 2010, and had a relationship when Wood was 18 and Manson was 36.

The most recent news of Manson’s allegations was by Game of Thrones actress Esme Bianco. Manson and his team continue to deny all allegations and sought the dismissal of her lawsuit against him.