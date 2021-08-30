Drake has confirmed the official release date for his upcoming new album ‘Certified Lover Boy’.

The Toronto rapper revealed last month that the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Scorpion’ had been completed.

Last week, he teased that the album would be released on September 3 after he “hacked” into the ESPN show SportsCenter on Friday (August 27) to reveal the release date.

As the show trailed a feature on college football, the broadcast was intentionally interrupted by grainy footage of a hooded figure holding a sign which read ‘CLB September 3’.

Now, Drake has confirmed that the album will indeed arrive on Friday (September 3), sharing the news on his Instagram page. He posted the release date alongside an image that depicts multiple pregnant women emojis.

“CERTIFIED LOVER BOY SEPTEMBER 3,” he captioned the post.

Last week, Kanye West allegedly leaked Drake’s home address online as their ongoing feud continues.

The latest installment in West and Drake’s on-and-off feud – which itself dates back to 2009 – began last Friday (August 20) when Drake took aim at West and Pusha T in his collaboration with Trippie Redd, ‘Betrayal’.

On the track – which appears on Trippie’s third album ‘Trip At Knight’ – Drake raps: “All these fools I’m beefin’ that I barely know/ Forty-five, forty-four (burned out), let it go/ Ye ain’t changin’ shit for me, it’s set in stone.”

West appeared to respond to the verse by calling Drake out in a shared group text, writing: “I live for this. I’ve been fucked with by nerd-ass jock n****s like you my whole life. You will never recover. I promise you.”

West’s childhood home in Chicago has since reportedly been ‘vandalised’ by Drake fans.

Meanwhile, Drake has revealed he experienced a bout of COVID-19, blaming it for his distinctive heart-shaped hairline growing in “weird”.

The post Drake confirms ‘Certified Lover Boy’ is coming this week appeared first on NME.