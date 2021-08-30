ABBA join TikTok, tease big news coming this week

ABBA have joined TikTok and they’ve teased some big news coming later this week – see the clip below.

The Swedish pop giants have officially offered up their catalog to the TikTok community after becoming the most-searched-for group without a dedicated profile.

According to a press release (via Billboard), the group’s music was the most requested from an act without an official account on the platform.

ABBA – comprised Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad – have now joined the platform and their first video saw them upload of a piano version of 1976 hit ‘Dancing Queen’.

In a second clip, the group, who have been on hiatus for 39 years, teased some big news coming this week: the launch of a new experience dubbed the “ABBAVoyage”.

“Thank you for waiting, the journey is about to begin. Agnetha, Björn, Benny, Anni-Frid,” the group captioned the brief visual that sees a dawn-rising to reveal the date September 2.

It comes after ABBA appeared to tease their long-awaited return with a cryptic social media post last week.

On Thursday (August 26), ABBA launched a new social media channel to tease a forthcoming new project called ‘Voyage’.

The post features new black-and-gold official artwork, which presents the same “02.09.21” date. In the caption, fans were directed to sign up at a new website “to be the first in line to hear more about ABBA Voyage”.

Paul Houricanin, TikTok’s head of music operations, said in a statement: “We are so excited to welcome Agnetha, Björn, Benny and Anni-Frid to TikTok, bringing their phenomenal music to fans both new and old around the world.”

“With one of the most recognizable music catalogs ever created, their unique craft of songwriting truly transcends generations and has inspired music lovers for decades. Our community have already shown us with their own creations that this is the music they’ve been waiting for and we’re excited to see how ABBA can inspire a new generation of fans, sparking yet another wave of music creativity with the hits that have defined pop for so long.”

This summer’s #DancingQueenChallenge, which saw ABBA super fans trying to outdo each other by singing one of the group’s most cherished hits in a single breath, resulted in more than 160 million video views.

The Swedish pop icons announced back in 2018 that they were set to release their first new material in 35 years. With fans continuing to wait, the group’s Björn Ulvaeus promised earlier this year that they would “definitely” drop music at some point in 2021.

