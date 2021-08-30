Search

Discover

NEWS

ABBA join TikTok, tease big news coming this week

By NME/Will Lavin • August 30, 2021

"The journey is about to begin"

ABBA have joined TikTok and they’ve teased some big news coming later this week – see the clip below.

The Swedish pop giants have officially offered up their catalog to the TikTok community after becoming the most-searched-for group without a dedicated profile.

According to a press release (via Billboard), the group’s music was the most requested from an act without an official account on the platform.

ABBA – comprised Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad – have now joined the platform and their first video saw them upload of a piano version of 1976 hit ‘Dancing Queen’.

@abba

ABBA now on TikTok. Join us! #abba

♬ Dancing Queen – ABBA

 

In a second clip, the group, who have been on hiatus for 39 years, teased some big news coming this week: the launch of a new experience dubbed the “ABBAVoyage”.

“Thank you for waiting, the journey is about to begin. Agnetha, Björn, Benny, Anni-Frid,” the group captioned the brief visual that sees a dawn-rising to reveal the date September 2.

@abba

Thank you for waiting, the journey is about to begin. Agnetha, Björn, Benny, Anni-Frid. #ABBAVoyage #ABBA

♬ originalljud – ABBA

 

It comes after ABBA appeared to tease their long-awaited return with a cryptic social media post last week.

On Thursday (August 26), ABBA launched a new social media channel to tease a forthcoming new project called ‘Voyage’.

The post features new black-and-gold official artwork, which presents the same “02.09.21” date. In the caption, fans were directed to sign up at a new website “to be the first in line to hear more about ABBA Voyage”.

Paul Houricanin, TikTok’s head of music operations, said in a statement: “We are so excited to welcome Agnetha, Björn, Benny and Anni-Frid to TikTok, bringing their phenomenal music to fans both new and old around the world.”

“With one of the most recognizable music catalogs ever created, their unique craft of songwriting truly transcends generations and has inspired music lovers for decades. Our community have already shown us with their own creations that this is the music they’ve been waiting for and we’re excited to see how ABBA can inspire a new generation of fans, sparking yet another wave of music creativity with the hits that have defined pop for so long.”

This summer’s #DancingQueenChallenge, which saw ABBA super fans trying to outdo each other by singing one of the group’s most cherished hits in a single breath, resulted in more than 160 million video views.

The Swedish pop icons announced back in 2018 that they were set to release their first new material in 35 years. With fans continuing to wait, the group’s Björn Ulvaeus promised earlier this year that they would “definitely” drop music at some point in 2021.

The post ABBA join TikTok, tease big news coming this week appeared first on NME.

2 6 4
  1. EugeniaDomingues
    EugeniDomingues Online work is about $ 140 to $ 180 a day, and I received about $ 16,894 a month online from home. I am a daily student and I work from one to a couple of hours in my free time. Everyone will do the job and earn extra money online, just… Www.NetJob1.com
    ...show more
  2. ybryhadgq
    ybryhadgq Google is by and by paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I have joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $31547 in my first month from this action. I can say my life is improved completely! Take a gander at it what I do..... For more detail visit the given link.........................................>> WWW.WorkApp1.Com
    ...show more
  3. AnnaBearAnnaBear
    AnnaBear Read following report to learn how a single-mom with 3 kids was able to generate $89,844 of annual income working in her spare time online from her home without selling anything... WWW.MoneyApp2.Com
    ...show more
  4. KaitlynPritchard
    KaitlynPritchard Finally! There is a great way how you can work online from your home using your computer and earn in the same time... Only basic internet knowledge needed and fast internet connection... Earn as much as $3000 a week... This is what I do...........................👉 www.paybuzz1.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.