Hear Tom Morello’s Creepy New Electronic Song ‘Driving To Texas’

The Atlas Underground Fire, which arrives October 15. The dreamy, yet hauntingly romantic song “Driving To Texas” features electro-rock duo Phantogram bringing a soft edge to Morello’s rock instrumentals.

Sarah Barthel of Phantogram gives off Lana Del Rey vibes while singing about driving through “corridors of endless trees.” Lyrics like “I changed my state to replicate the blackness of the blood you drew,” intensifies the bond between the lovers in darkness, or possibly the half that has been brainwashed. “Don’t wake me up” Barthel repeats, her voice careening into a guitar solo. That’s the beauty of Tom Morello, regurgitating yet another new sound from his alternative rock heart.

“The guitar solo needed to feel like a vengeful angel who has come down to decide the fate of the protagonist,” Morello says. “Will they descend into the abyss or will they find redemption?” Suffice to say, the song isn’t exactly “Country Roads.” The place Morello belongs is, rather, tormenting an obsessive lover on a road trip. I would love to know where in Texas they are headed.

The Atlas Underground Fire will feature an impressive collection of collaborators. The album’s first single is an all-around classic rock tribute where Morello teams up with Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder for “Highway to Hell.” Other collaborators on the album include Chris Stapleton, Mike Posner, and Damian Marley.