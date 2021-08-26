Search

Discover

NEWS

Doja Cat to host 2021 MTV VMAs ceremony

By NME/Caleb Triscari • August 26, 2021

The artist is also set to perform at the ceremony

Doja Cat has been revealed as the host of this year’s MTV Video Music Awards ceremony, scheduled for next month in New York.

The artist is up for five awards at this year’s VMAs, including Artist of the Year and Best Collaboration for ‘Kiss Me More’ with SZA. Her newly announced role at this year’s ceremony will also mark her hosting debut.

The VMAs will be held at Barclays Center on September 13. The nominees were unveiled earlier this month, with Justin Bieber and Megan Thee Stallion leading the pack with seven and six categories, respectively. Billie Eilish, Drake, BTS, Olivia Rodrigo and Lil Nas X are among the other artists up for awards.

It was also announced Foo Fighters will be the recipients of the Global Icon Award this year, which “celebrates an artist/band whose unparalleled career and continued impact and influence has maintained a unique level of global success in music and beyond”.

In addition to Doja Cat, the ceremony will be rounded out by performances from Lorde, Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Camila Cabello and Machine Gun Kelly.

Doja Cat released her latest album, ‘Planet Her’, earlier this year, complete with collaborations with The Weeknd and Ariana Grande. NME gave the album four stars upon its release, describing it as “a job well done with more than enough bops to drown out her next social media controversy”.

The post Doja Cat to host 2021 MTV VMAs ceremony appeared first on NME.

1 5
  1. ybryhadgq
    ybryhadgq Google is by and by paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I have joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $31547 in my first month from this action. I can say my life is improved completely! Take a gander at it what I do..... For more detail visit the given link.........................................>> WWW.WorkApp1.Com
    ...show more
  2. AliciaGogo
    Alicia I welcome you boys. I want you. ★★ I love debauchery front of the camera. ➤➤ I аm wa︆︆iting you ✅✅ seе me hе︆︆re ==>> utka.su/profile917 Guys Hello !!!★★ I love se︆︆x and play dirtу➤➤ Adds to my friends =>> utka.su/profile917
    ...show more
  3. NatashaKilburnNatashaKilb
    NatashaKilburn Every month easily makes more than $15k just by doing very simple home based job. Last month i have received $16834 from this online job just by doing this in my part time for only 2 hrs maximum a day..... Open this site For Full Detail................................. 👉 www.paybuzz1.com
    ...show more
  4. jessimayes
    JessieMayes Everybody can earn 500 dollars Daily… Yes! you can earn more than you think by working online from home. I have been doing this job for like a few weeks and my last week payment was exactly 25370 dollars. This Website OPEN HERE............ WWW.CashApp1.Com
    ...show more
  5. jessimayes
    JessieMayes Everybody can earn 500 dollars Daily… Yes! you can earn more than you think by working online from home. I have been doing this job for like a few weeks and my last week payment was exactly 25370 dollars. This Website OPEN HERE............ WWW.CashApp1.Com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.