‘Fear The Walking Dead’ season seven gets first teaser trailer and photos

Fear The Walking Dead season seven has received its first teaser trailer, hinting at big things for Colman Domingo’s Victor Strand.

The Walking Dead spin-off concluded its sixth season with an atomic blast, with characters like Morgan (Lennie James) and Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) now littered throughout the fallout wasteland heading into season seven.

The most interesting question amid the devastation is the moral direction of Strand, who appeared to be validated in his questionable survival methods after living through a nuclear explosion.

This is the focus of a new teaser trailer for season seven, where clips from the season six finale are narrated by Strand.

“The world saw fire, ash, devastation,” Strand says. “We thought it was the end, but when the dust settled, we were still standing. Now, it’s my turn.”

A bunch of pictures have also been released from season seven, showing some of the nuclear aftermath.

You can check out the full set below.

Fear The Walking Dead showrunner Ian Goldberg recently teased there might be another crossover with The Walking Dead, hinting at an appearance from Abraham Ford (Michael Cudlitz) who was killed by Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

A synopsis for season seven reads: “Teddy (John Glover) brought about his vision of ‘The End’ when he detonated nuclear warheads across the Texas landscape, but it will be up to those who survived to decide what ‘The Beginning’ will look like.

“And they’ll have to do it in a world devoid of light and hope, where the outside air is just as deadly as the walkers they face. The survivors will find out who they really are and what they’re really made of. Some will rise to the occasion, some will find new purpose, and some will redefine themselves – even if it comes at a terrible cost to those they once considered family.”

Fear The Walking Dead’s season seven premiere airs on October 18.

