Tom Cruise lands helicopter in family’s garden because “he was running late”

By NME/Adam Starkey • August 24, 2021

He’s filming in the UK for 'Mission: Impossible 7'

Tom Cruise surprised a family in Warwickshire by landing via helicopter in their back garden.

The actor, who is currently filming in the UK for Mission: Impossible 7, had to land in Alison Webb’s garden due to the temporary closure of Coventry Airport.

Webb and her partner were told an unnamed “VIP who was running late” needed to land, only for Cruise to emerge from the helicopter.

Speaking to BBC News, Webb said: “I thought it would be kind of cool for the kids to see the helicopter land in the garden.

Mission: Impossible

“He [Tom Cruise] basically arrived and got out and it was like ‘Wow’.”

Cruise posed for photos with the family and even offered their kids a ride in the helicopter while he attended a meeting.

“It turned out to be an incredible day,” Webb added. “It was surreal, I still now can’t believe it happened.”

This is one of many Cruise sightings in the UK, with filming underway at Birmingham’s Grand Central shopping center with co-star Hayley Atwell.

He recently popped up at an Indian restaurant called Asha’s within the city, where he ordered Chicken Tikka Masala twice.

Mission: Impossible 7 was originally scheduled to release in November last year, but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic to May 27, 2022. Along with the UK, filming has taken place in Italy and Abu Dhabi.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who helmed both the fifth and sixth installments, Mission: Impossible 7 sees Cruise, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson and Vanessa Kirby reprise their roles. Newcomers include Pom Klementieff, Rob Delaney and Esai Morales.

The post Tom Cruise lands helicopter in family’s garden because “he was running late” appeared first on NME.

