Watch Snoop Dogg’s awesome commentary on Olympic equestrian event

Snoop Dogg then notices that the horse is “crip-walking, cuz” before asking whether Hart had noticed it.

“Horse Crip-walking is officially in the Olympics,” Hart replies.

Of course, this isn’t Snoop’s first foray into the world of sports commentary. Last year, he was praised for his comments during YouTuber Jake Paul’s knockout of Nate Robinson.

“Ohhh my GAWD!” Snoop shouted. “Lord have mercy! Oh Jesus!”

Snoop recently updated fans on his mother’s condition as she continues to face a serious health battle.

The rapper’s mother, Beverly Tate, has been in hospital since May, with the exact nature of her condition unknown.

Snoop posted an update on Instagram last week (July 25), sharing a photo of himself and his brothers visiting Tate at the hospital.

“Happy Sunday me and my brothers went to c mama today and she opened up her eyes to c us and let us know she still fighting,” Snoop said. “God is good […] thanks for all the prayers 1 day at a time.”

Among those offering their support to Snoop in the comments were Dr. Dre, Jamie Foxx, Lizzo and Busta Rhymes.

It was also reported earlier this year that Snoop is working on an anthology series about his life and career.