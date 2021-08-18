Search

The Weeknd, Nas and Big Sean to appear on new Belly album

By NME/Tom Skinner • August 18, 2021

'See You Next Wednesday' arrives next week

The Weeknd, Nas and Big Sean are among the guests set to appear on Belly‘s new album, ‘See You Next Wednesday’.

Belly took to Instagram yesterday (August 17) to share the front and back cover art for his upcoming record, which is scheduled to arrive on August 27 via XO Records/Roc Nation.

The 15-song tracklist reveals that The Weeknd and Nas will both feature on ‘Die For It’, with the former also contributing to the previously-released ‘Better Believe’ alongside Young Thug.

Elsewhere, there are guest spots from Big Sean (on ‘Scary Sight’), Lil Uzi Vert (‘Two Tone’), PnB Rock and Gunna (‘Razor’) and more. Previous track ‘Money On The Table’ – a team-up with Benny The Butcher – also appears on the LP, as does ‘IYKYK’ and ‘Zero Love’.

The artwork itself sees a suited-up Belly engulfed in flames as he stands against a black backdrop – you can check it out below, along with the full ‘See You Next Wednesday’ tracklist.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Belly (@belly)

 

In a follow-up post, Belly explained: “This album is different, I brought artists into my universe. I promise you, I’m shitting on everything and everyone in my field. Have a good day.”

The album was executive-produced by Belly, The Weeknd, DannyBoyStyles and The ANMLS – you can pre-order/pre-save it here.

Meanwhile, The Weeknd has revealed the artists who have inspired his next album.

During a recent edition of his Apple Music radio show, Memento Mori, the Canadian star also told fans that he’d almost completed work on the follow-up to ‘After Hours’.

The post The Weeknd, Nas and Big Sean to appear on new Belly album appeared first on NME.

