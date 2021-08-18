Search

Discover

NEWS

‘Star Wars: Visions’ Disney+ anime series drops new trailer

By NME/Ella Kemp • August 18, 2021

It'll be released next month

The first trailer for the new Disney+ anime series Star Wars: Visions has been released – check it out below.

Visions is an anthology series which will feature seven different stories from leading Japanese anime studios. It will be released next month.

Visions will be a series of animated short films celebrating the Star Wars galaxy through the lens of the world’s best anime creators,” Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy had said last year.

“This anthology collection will bring ten [sic] fantastic visions from several of the leading Japanese anime studios, offering a fresh and diverse cultural perspective to Star Wars.”

Check out the trailer for Visions here:

Meanwhile, Taika Waititi has shared an update about the future of his own Star Wars film, which he is directing and also writing alongside 1917 screenwriter Krysty Wilson-Cairns.

“It’s still in the ‘EXT. SPACE’ stage,” Waititi said in an interview with Wired. “But we’ve got a story. I’m really excited by it because it feels very me.”

In reference to injecting his signature style into the new film, the filmmaker said: “I tend to go down that little sincerity alleyway in my films.

“I like to fool the viewer into thinking ‘ha it’s this’ and then them going, ‘Damn it, you made me feel something!’”

The new film will see a continuation of the filmmaker’s involvement with the franchise, after he both directed and starred in several episodes of The Mandalorian.

Star Wars: Visions will be released on Disney+ on September 22.

The post ‘Star Wars: Visions’ Disney+ anime series drops new trailer appeared first on NME.

2 2 4
  1. AlimiaAdd
    Alimia I’m making over $7k a month working part time. I kept hearing other people tell me how much money they can make online so I decided to look into it. Well, it was all true and has totally changed my life. This is where i started....... ____ www.homejob1.com
    ...show more
  2. JanieSmithJanieSmith
    JanieSmith Start making money this time… Spend more time with your family & relatives by doing jobs that only require you to have a computer and an internet access and you can have that at your home. Start bringing up to $65,000 to $70,000 a month. I’ve started this job and earn a handsome income and now I am exchanging it with you, so you can do it too. You can check it out here….................... www.paybuzz1.com
    ...show more
  3. ybryhadgq
    ybryhadgq Google is by and by paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I have joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $31547 in my first month from this action. I can say my life is improved completely! Take a gander at it what I do..... For more detail visit the given link.........................................>> WWW.WorkApp1.Com
    ...show more
  4. maryXschramm
    MarySchramm My last pay test was $9500 operating 12 hours per week on line. my sisters buddy has been averaging 15k for months now and she works approximately 20 hours every week. i can not accept as true with how easy it become as soon as i tried it out. This is what do,…………………………….. www.CashApp1.Com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.