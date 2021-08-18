Lorde Unveils Latest Single ‘Mood Ring’

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

this Friday, Lorde has given the world a final taste of what’s to come. On Tuesday, the singer-songwriter-pop supernova released “Mood Ring,” and in her email newsletter, Lorde said that the song is about “wellness culture and the search for spiritual meaning in our modern world into a 3-minute pop song. The kind of challenge she likes best! Part of why this album was so FUN to make was that I got to explore these tropes of people seeking wellness, enlightenment or even utopia. “

Here’s what else Lorde had to say about the song in a lengthy statement.

“This is a song I am very excited about, it’s so much fun to me. Obviously when making this album I did a deep-dive into 60s, Flower Child culture. I wanted to understand the commune life, dropping out from society and trying to start again. That really resonated to me when writing this album. One thing that occurred to me as a major parallel between that time and our time is our wellness culture and our culture of spirituality, pseudo-spirituality, wellness, pseudo-wellness. Things like eating a macro-biotic vegan diet or burning sage, keeping crystals, reading tarot cards or your horoscope. These were all things that they were dabbling in back then, and that me and my girlfriends are dabbling in today. I was like “I think there’s a pop song in here”. So this is kind of my extremely satirical look at all of those vibes.”

See the full tracklisting below. Solar Power is out this Friday, Aug. 20, on Republic Records

Solar Power tracklisting:

1. The Path

2. Solar Power

3. California

4. Stoned at the Nail Salon

5. Fallen Fruit

6. Secrets From a Girl (Who’s Seen It All)

7. The Man with the Axe

8. Dominoes

9. Big Star

10. Leader of a New Regime

11. Mood Ring

12. Oceanic Feeling