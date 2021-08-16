Search

Lorde on body image and media scrutiny: “I kicked that out the conversation”

By NME/Will Richards • August 16, 2021

"How my body looks is not a big centre of curiosity now"

Lorde has discussed ideas around body image that pop stars face, saying that in her case she “kicked [it] out the conversation” when she first emerged.

The singer, who releases her third album ‘Solar Power’ this week (August 20), was asked in a new interview whether she had any issues surrounding body issues as a teenager, and “staying sane as the world is trying to tell you how you should dress and how much of your body you should reveal.”

“I sort of kicked that out the conversation,” she responded to The Irish Times. “I was pretty intent about that. I didn’t want people to be talking about what my body looked like. I was a kid.

“And I really wasn’t ‘in’ my body. As a teenager, you kind of wear your body like an outfit that doesn’t fit yet.”

She added: “So it definitely was something I very specifically did not invite. I think it all worked out. How my body looks is not a big center of curiosity now. Which I think is in part because of the grounding I lay as a teenager.

“So yeah – I feel good about baby me doing that for future me.”

Lorde

Elsewhere in a separate interview, Lorde hit out at the “retro” and “sexist” idea that she’s part of Jack Antonoff’s “stable” of female artists he produces music for.

Antonoff worked with Lorde on ‘Solar Power’, out next week, as he did on 2017’s ‘Melodrama’. In recent years, he has also worked with Taylor SwiftLana Del ReyClairo and more.

“I haven’t made a Jack Antonoff record. I’ve made a Lorde record and he’s helped me make it and very much deferred to me on production and arrangement. Jack would agree with this. To give him that amount of credit is frankly insulting,” she said.

‘Solar Power’ is out on Friday (August 20) via Republic. So far, it’s been previewed by its title track and recent follow-up ‘Stoned At The Nail Salon’.

