Jennifer Hudson pitches live-action ‘Hercules’ film

By NME/Sam Warner • August 16, 2021

Jennifer Hudson has pitched herself for the upcoming Hercules live-action remake.

A re-do of the classic Disney animation has been in the works for a number of years, with Avengers: Endgame‘s the Russo brothers on board to produce.

While casting has not yet been announced, Respect star Hudson has put herself forward for the role of head Muse Calliope, revealing she played the role on a Disney cruise ship before she found fame.

“Y’all listen close – all my Dreamgirls cast members, this is a fun fact, have been in Disney films,” she told Wired. “Anika [Noni Rose], Beyoncé, Jamie [Foxx], Eddie [Murphy] has done everything. Where’s my Disney role?

“I was Calliope, the head Muse, on a Disney cruise ship, so that means I’m ready for my part. We are the Muses, goddesses of the arts and proclaimers of heroes. That was me, Calliope.

“So I’m ready, just roll the camera. You ain’t even got to send a script, I don’t need the music. I’m ready to shoot. So I’ll just wait for your call, thank you.”

The Russo brothers’ involvement was confirmed last year, with Dave Callaham (Wonder Woman 1984) set to write the script.

Hercules

Fans had previously petitioned for Ariana Grande to play the female lead, Megara, especially after a performance of ‘I Won’t Say I’m in Love’ from the film during the a Disney Family Singalong livestream.

Disney has made a number of remakes of its animated films in recent years, including The Lion King and Mulan, the latter of which was released last year.

Meanwhile, Hudson is currently starring as Aretha Franklin in Respect, with NME writing in a four-star review: “Rather than just highlighting her incredible voice, Respect fills out Aretha Franklin’s story, focussing on her life-long commitment to civil rights, from singing at MLK’s funeral to her support of Angela Davis, and refusing to gloss over her struggles with alcoholism, abuse and depression. The result is a film with heart, as well as an awful lot of soul.”

