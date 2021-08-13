Green Day have celebrated the return of live music by sharing the new video for their track ‘Pollyanna’ – you can watch the clip below.

The band are currently on their rescheduled ‘Hella Mega Tour’ in the US with Fall Out Boy and Weezer, which runs until next month.

Green Day have now shared an accompanying video for their recent standalone single ‘Pollyanna’, which was released back in May, featuring shots of the band on stage and behind-the-scenes footage from their recent tour dates.

“It’s the BEST feeling being out on the road w/ the ‘Hella Mega Tour’!!” Green Day said in a statement. “So great, in fact, that we made a vid for ‘Pollyanna’ ft. some of the best times we’ve had so far.”

You can watch Green Day’s clip for ‘Pollyanna’ above, and check out the remaining dates on the ‘Hella Mega Tour’ – including next year’s UK and European gigs – below.

August

13 – Hersheypark Stadium, Hershey, PA

15 – Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

17 – Historic Crew Stadium, Columbus, OH

19 – PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA

20 – Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

23 – Target Field, Minneapolis, MN

25 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, Commerce City, CO

27 – Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

29 – Petco Park, San Diego, CA

September

1 – Summerfest, Milwaukee, WI

3 – Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

6 – T‑Mobile Park, Seattle, WA

June 2022

19 – Ernst-Happel Stadion, Vienna, Austria

21 – Antwerps Sportpaleis, Antwerp, Belgium

22 – Stadspark, Groningen, Netherlands

24 – London Stadium, London

25 – John Smith’s Stadium, Huddersfield

27 – Venue TBA, Dublin, Ireland

29 – Bellahouston Park, Glasgow

July 2022

2 – Paris La Defense Arena, Paris, France

The post Watch Green Day celebrate the return of live music in new ‘Pollyanna’ video appeared first on NME.