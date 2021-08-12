The Darkness share rocky new song ‘Motorheart’ and unveil details of new album

The Darkness have returned with a rocky, ’80s inspired new song. You can listen to ‘Motorheart’ below.

It’s the title track from their upcoming new album, which is released on November 19 via Cooking Vinyl. You can pre-order the record here.

Speaking about the single, singer Justin Hawkins said: “‘Motorheart’ rocks harder than anything we’ve done before.

“It makes me happy and proud to crank it up and literally shake my Swiss chalet to its foundations. Dan did an awesome job on the production, it’ll take your face off, but your skull will be grinning from meatus to meatus. Please, do enjoy.”

‘Motorheart’ tracklisting:



1. ‘Welcome Tae Glasgae’

2. ‘It’s Love, Jim’

3. ‘Motorheart’

4. ‘The Power And The Glory Of Love’

5. ‘Jussy’s Girl’

6. ‘Sticky Situations’

7. ‘Nobody Can See Me Cry’

8. ‘Eastbound’

9. ‘Speed Of The Nite Time’

The group have also announced details of a 22-date headline tour in November and December 2021. Tickets for the gigs are available here and the full list of tour dates can be seen below.

MOTORHEART UK TOUR DATES 2021:

November

17 – Brighton Dome, Brighton

19 – Winter Gardens, Margate

20 – O2 Academy, Bournemouth

21 – Cliffs Pavillion, Southend

23 – UEA, Norwich

24 – Corn Exchange, Cambridge

26 – The Hexagon, Reading

27 – The Great Hall, Cardiff

29 – The Great Hall, Exeter

30 – G Live, Guilford



December

2 – O2 Academy, Liverpool

3 – Academy, Manchester

4 – Bonus Arena, Hull

6 – The Victoria, Stoke-on-Trent

7 – O2 Academy, Bristol

9 – Barrowlands, Glasgow

10 – O2 Academy, Newcastle

11 – O2 Academy, Leeds

13– Rock City, Nottingham

14 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

16– O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London

17 – O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London

Speaking about the tour, Hawkins added: “The time has come, the walrus said…to put your fookin pants on your head and rock like Satan is eating your private parts with a pointy fork! Yes, we, The Darkness, are the fuck back on tour, praise Satan’s better half…come and party with us like it’s the last orders at the last chance saloon.

“Which it may well be, but I wouldn’t like to comment any further on that. Get in kids, it’s the Darkness, wot you knows and luvs, plus British Lion – Steve Harris’ top rock band who are guaranteed to blow your socks straight up your welcoming arses. What a night! Delirium! Outfits, including hats! Denim that smells of hamsters! Who doesn’t want that? See you down the front, connoisseurs of the finest that life has to offer…”

The post The Darkness share rocky new song ‘Motorheart’ and unveil details of new album appeared first on NME.