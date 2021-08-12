Machine Gun Kelly Goes Full Rock on New Single ‘papercuts’

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

On the heels of being nominated (again) in the Best Alternative category at MTV’s VMAs for his video for “my ex’s best friend,” MGK revealed his Cole Bennett-directed video for “papercuts,” the first song off his new album born with horns, which seems him again team up with Blink-182’s Travis Barker. The song really embraces the rock he went for on his previous album, Tickets to My Downfall, except it’s more of a bigger, moody, mid-’90s alt vibe.

In the clip, which you can see below, a bald MGK hops on a bike straight out of Mad Max and glides through Beverly Hills before ending up on Hollywood Blvd. Also, he manages to perform the song with Barker and his now-trademark (albeit oversized) pink guitar in front of a group of costumed characters.

born with horns will be the Cleveland native’s sixth overall release. Tickets to My Downfall was his first album to get No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and was the first rock album to land the top spot on the charts in 2020 following its September release. The album also won an MTV VMA for Best Alternative and a Billboard Award for Best Rock Album. MGK also made his SNL debut earlier this year.

