Billie Eilish and Queens Of The Stone Age strongly rumoured for Glastonbury 2022

By NME/Will Richards • August 12, 2021

Social media speculation and 2022 tour dates have fans hoping the two acts will head to Worthy Farm

Billie Eilish and Queens Of The Stone Age have emerged as strong rumours for top slots at Glastonbury 2022.

After the legendary Worthy Farm event was cancelled for the second year running back in January due to coronavirus concerns, Glasto is set to return in 2022 after the UK dropped all restrictions on gatherings last month.

Rumours started when fans noticed that her run of June UK tour dates lead right up to Glastonbury weekend. Now according to the respected eFestivals forum and rumours list, Eilish – who released second album ‘Happier Than Ever‘ last month – is listed as ‘to be confirmed’ to headline the Pyramid Stage on the Friday night (June 24) of Glastonbury 2022. The following two evenings, she will play London’s O2 Arena, meaning she’s likely to be in the UK on the date in question.

Having recently pulled out of headlining this month’s Reading & Leeds Festival, Queens Of The Stone Age are now strongly rumoured to headline the Other Stage at Glastonbury on the same evening that Eilish is tipped for the Pyramid.

eFestivals revealed later that the rumour is based on “strong info from a top source, also with backing from a second source,” while one attendee at Glastonbury’s Worthy Pastures campsite, held on Worthy Farm this summer, said festival boss Michael Eavis “asked a group of us what we thought of Billie Eilish when he was doing his mingling.”

 

 

In the wake of the rumours, many fans on social media are speculating about both acts heading to Somerset next June.

 

 

 

 

 

Along with Eilish and QOTSA, Elton John fans have been speculating that he could also be set for a performance at Glastonbury 2022, due to a convenient gap in his schedule that week amid his final Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. It was confirmed back that Elton will stop off in Bristol on June 22, before heading to Swansea on June 29.

Having previously been confirmed for 2020, Aerosmith are also likely to return as well judging by their rescheduled 2022 UK tour dates. Meanwhile, Crowded House have also confirmed that they’ll be performing at the festival next June while it hoped that Diana Ross will return to fill the Sunday afternoon ‘legends slot‘ that she was confirmed for in 2020.

Speculation also surrounds whether or not the previously confirmed 2020 headliners of Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar will be re-booked.

Elsewhere, a planned gig to be held at Worthy Farm this September will no longer be going ahead, organiser Emily Eavis recently confirmed.

Glastonbury Festival’s organisers were granted the licence to host a live music event on their festival site with an audience earlier this year, paving the way for a potential limited concert in September.

Eavis had exclusively revealed to NME that the potential event would be called ‘Equinox’, although the show was never fully confirmed. Now, however, Eavis has confirmed that those plans have been scrapped in order to focus on the site’s ‘Worthy Pastures’ camping site.

The post Billie Eilish and Queens Of The Stone Age strongly rumoured for Glastonbury 2022 appeared first on NME.

