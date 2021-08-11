Search

Discover

NEWS

Tom Hardy on his lockdown baking obsession: “I might open a sourdough café”

By NME/Ella Kemp • August 11, 2021

Bane went baking mad in lockdown

Tom Hardy has opened up about his newfound love for sourdough baking.

The actor, reflecting on the last year in lockdown, recently told Esquire about developing new habits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I still have the leaven! You have to feed that every day,” Hardy said of the ingredients he’s kept at home since lockdown restrictions lifted.

“That’s a commitment. I’ve actually managed to back it up so I’ve got two. Just in case someone drops one on the floor or the jar explodes and it’s like, ‘That’s a year-and-a-half’s work!’”

Hardy also teased his far-flung dreams of turning his baking hobby into a business.

“I was thinking I might open up a sourdough café,” the actor said. “Coffee and sourdough and jiu-jitsu and AA meetings. You can bring your dog.”

Tom Hardy

Tom Hardy most recently starred in Josh Trank’s biopic Capone as Al Capone. In a two-star review of the film, NME wrote: “For the most part, Capone is full of promise that isn’t quite met, which makes it more disappointing than if it was simply bad.”

Next up, the actor will be reprising his role as Eddie Brock/Venom in Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Hardy is set to receive his debut story credit on the film, working alongside screenwriter Kelly Marcel.

“This is new for him, to get credit,” she said. “But it’s not new for him to be this involved. He’s absolutely 100 per cent committed to everything that he does.”

Describing the actor’s love for the character, Marcel went on: “He’s married to Venom. He loves this character. He’s very involved in what he thinks should happen.”

The post Tom Hardy on his lockdown baking obsession: “I might open a sourdough café” appeared first on NME.

1 3
  1. NicoleAustin12
    NicoleAustin I’m making over $7k a month working part time. I kept hearing other people tell me how much money they can make online so I decided to look into it. Well, it was all true and has totally changed my life. This is where i started... WWW.NETPAY1.COM
    ...show more
  2. ybryhadgq
    ybryhadgq Google is by and by paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I have joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $31547 in my first month from this action. I can say my life is improved completely! Take a gander at it what I do..... For more detail visit the given link.........................................>> WWW.WorkApp1.Com
    ...show more
  3. MoanaAdd
    Moana I’m making over $7k a month working part time. I kept hearing other people tell me how much money they can make online so I decided to look into it. Well, it was all true and has totally changed my life. This is where i started... www.homejob1.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.