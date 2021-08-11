Foo Fighters to replace Stevie Nicks at Shaky Knees Festival

Foo Fighters will replace Stevie Nicks on the bill at Shaky Knees Festival in October after the latter cancelled all of her 2021 tour dates this week.

The Central Park, Atlanta festival, which will take place from October 22-24, had been set to welcome the Fleetwood Mac musician as their Friday night headliner.

However, Nicks cancelled her Shaky Knees slot this week along with her other 2021 gigs, citing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Telling her fans that she was “devastated” to have to make the decision, Nicks said: “I want everyone to be safe and healthy, and the rising COVID cases [in the US] should be of concern to all of us.” The artist added that she is now looking “towards a brighter 2022”.

Shaky Knees confirmed last night (August 10) that Foo Fighters will now perform in Nick’s place on October 22.

The festival, which will also see headline slots from Run The Jewels and The Strokes, has also added Garbage, The Collection and Glove to their 2021 line-up.

You can find out more information about Shaky Knees 2021 here.

Last week Foo Fighters invited a fan on stage to join them in a rendition of their song ‘Monkey Wrench’.

Foos have been inviting their fans on stage to play ‘Monkey Wrench’ for a number of years, with one Grohl lookalike joining the band in Brisbane in January 2018 before another fan at an April 2018 gig in Austin, Texas went up on stage in full Kiss make-up.

