Watch Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen perform ‘Like I Used To’ acoustic version

By NME/Tom Skinner • August 10, 2021

"Stripping songs back like we used to..."

Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen performed their collaborative track ‘Like I Used To’ on US TV last night – check out the video below.

The two singer-songwriters joined forces to record the John Congleton-produced single earlier this year.

Van Etten and Olsen were introduced as musical guests by guest host David Spade on last night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live (August 9). The duo then played a stripped-back version of ‘Like I Used To’, which saw them play acoustic guitars in a dark studio space.

The new take on the collaboration was later officially released on streaming platforms, which you can listen to below.

“Stripping songs back like we used to,” Olsen wrote on Instagram while announcing the release. Van Etten, meanwhile, said that the pair “love how this one came together” in its new form.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Angel Olsen (@angelolsenmusic)

 

Speaking about the collaboration upon its release in May, Van Etten explained: “Even though we weren’t super close, I always felt supported by Angel and considered her a peer in this weird world of touring. We highway high-fived many times along the way…”

Olsen added: “I’ve met with Sharon here and there throughout the years and have always felt too shy to ask her what she’s been up to or working on.

“The song reminded me immediately of getting back to where I started, before music was expected of me, or much was expected of me, a time that remains pure and real in my heart.”

Meanwhile, Van Etten recently joined Beck onstage during his performance at the Newport Folk Festival. Together the pair played ‘Asshole’ from the latter’s 1994 album ‘One Foot In The Grave’.

