Machine Gun Kelly Announces New Album With Travis Barker born with horns

Machine Gun Kelly will once again reunite with Tickets to My Downfall collaborator Travis Barker for a full-length. The new album, born with horns, was announced in an unusual fashion, with both MGK and Barker showing off tattoos bearing the album’s title.

On Wednesday evening at 9 pm PST (or Thursday morning depending on where you live), MGK will be unveiling the album’s first single, the title of which has yet to be revealed. The video for the song will be directed by Cole Bennett.

A date for the album’s release has yet to be revealed either.

This will be the Cleveland native’s sixth overall release. Tickets to My Downfall was his first album to get No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and was the first rock album to land the top spot on the charts in 2020 following its September release. The album also won an MTV VMA for Best Alternative and a Billboard Award for Best Rock Album. MGK also made his SNL debut earlier this year.

Last year, we profiled MGK in our November 2020 cover story, which you can read here.