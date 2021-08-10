Search

Discover

NEWS

Joseph Gordon-Levitt wants to record his debut solo album

By NME/Ella Kemp • August 10, 2021

The actor has reflected on his music-making career so far with HitRecord

Joseph Gordon-Levitt has said he has plans to record a debut album.

The actor recently spoke to NME about his new Apple TV+ show Mr. Corman, and opened up about his ambitions as a musician as well.

Addressing his collaborative project HitRecord, Gordon-Levitt also teased his ideas for making an album of his own one day.

“HitRecord has put out a bunch of music, it’s true, and I love making music with them,” he told NME. “I’ve never put out an album [on my own], the records we’ve put out on HitRecord are usually things I’m contributing to and offering feedback on a lot, but there are lots of people from all over the world making that music.

“I’ve always thought it would be fun to make an album of my own, I’ve still never done it. Maybe one day. It’s also been a big fun part of Mr. Corman: we got to make a bunch of music and I’m really proud.”

You can watch the full NME interview with Joseph Gordon-Levitt here:

In a four-star review of Mr. Corman, NME wrote: “Nothing is perfect, says Josh’s mother at one point. And Mr. Corman certainly isn’t perfect. But it’s a strange kind of fascinating.”

Earlier this year Joseph Gordon-Levitt was cast as Uber CEO and co-founder Travis Kalanick in anthology series Super Pumped.

Super Pumped is said to explore “a story that rocked the business world to its core and changed culture” in every season, according to Variety.

Season one will be based on Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber by Mike Isaac, looking at the beginnings of the ride-sharing company and the events that led to Kalanick’s exit from the company.

The post Joseph Gordon-Levitt wants to record his debut solo album appeared first on NME.

0 5
  1. AshleyMason
    AshleyMason Everybody can earn $500 Daily… Yes! you can earn more than you think by working online from home. I have been doing this job for like a few weeks and my last week payment was exactly $12537 dollars. See More Info.............................. www.paybuzz1.com
    ...show more
  2. ybryhadgq
    ybryhadgq Google is by and by paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I have joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $31547 in my first month from this action. I can say my life is improved completely! Take a gander at it what I do..... For more detail visit the given link.........................................>> WWW.WorkApp1.Com
    ...show more
  3. ybryhadgq
    ybryhadgq Google is by and by paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I have joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $31547 in my first month from this action. I can say my life is improved completely! Take a gander at it what I do..... For more detail visit the given link.........................................>> WWW.WorkApp1.Com
    ...show more
  4. ViniAdd
    ViniAdd Google pays for every Person every hour online working from home job. I have received $23K in this month easily and I earns every weeks $5K to 8$K on the internet. Every Person join this working easily by just just open this website and follow instructions....>>>>>> www.homejob1.com
    ...show more
  5. hollieIworthy
    HollieWorthy Stay at home mom Kelly Richards from New York after resigning from her full time job managed to average from $6000-$8000 a month from freelancing at home... This is how she done it Open This Website............................>> Www.cashapp1.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.