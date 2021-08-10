Search

Jack White announces new Third Man Records Store in London

By NME/Sam Moore • August 10, 2021

The likes of Paul Weller, The Jesus And Mary Chain and Cornershop are all releasing special records to celebrate the new store

Jack White has announced the opening of a new Third Man Records Store in London.

The shop will be the record label’s third outlet, with the London space – Third Man’s first outside the US – joining existing buildings in Nashville, Tennessee and Detroit, Michigan.

Located on 1 Marshall Street in Soho, London (W1F 9BA), the new Third Man Records Store will officially open to the public on September 25. The store has been personally designed by White with the aim of “creating a physical space to help keep record sales and live performances alive after such a tough period for everyone”.

London’s Third Man Records Store will triple up as a two-level retail space, an intimate live music venue named “The Blue Basement” and Third Man Records’ European HQ.

Third Man Records Store, London

The store will feature a Third Man Records token-operated lucky dip book machine, the ‘Literarium’, which was designed by the Toronto-based artist Craig Small. A Third Man Records token-operated recording booth will also be in operation, where artists and the public can record their own music straight to vinyl.

In celebration of the store’s opening, Third Man Records will release a host of new or previously unreleased records by the likes of Paul Weller, David Ruffin, The Jesus and Mary Chain, Cornershop, Gina Birch of The Raincoats and the ‘lost’ Manchester group The Magic Roundabout.

Third Man Records' London releases

These exclusive releases will be available to buy on black vinyl on September 25 from the Third Man online store (which will soon expand into the UK and Europe), at all three Third Man Records stores and independent record shops everywhere. The record will also be issued on strictly limited edition yellow vinyl in the Third Man Records London store.

Last month Jack White launched Jack White Arts & Design to showcase his non-musical creative work.

The post Jack White announces new Third Man Records Store in London appeared first on NME.

