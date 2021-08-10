Ed Sheeran and Coldplay named among headliners of Global Citizen Live 2021

Ed Sheeran and Coldplay have both been announced among the headliners of next month’s Global Citizen Live concerts.

The charity gigs will take place in numerous cities across the world during a 24-hour broadcast and livestream on September 25.

Further details of Global Citizen Live have been announced today (August 10), with Sheeran being named as the headlining act at the Paris leg. The likes of Doja Cat, H.E.R. and Christine and the Queens will also perform in the French capital, with all of the artists involved in Global Citizen Live contributing either a live or pre-recorded performance.

Coldplay will top the bill for the New York City leg of Global Citizen Live, which will also feature the likes of Billie Eilish, Lizzo and Meek Mill.

Femi Kuti, Davido, Tiwa Savage and Made Kuti will all perform in Lagos, Nigeria on September 25 for Global Citizen Live. Further details of live shows in London, Rio de Janeiro, Seoul, Los Angeles, Sydney and more are set to be announced soon, with the likes of The Weeknd, Lorde and Metallica all set to be involved.

“Over the last year and a half, we’ve seen music bring communities together and inspire action during one of the most challenging times of our generation,” Katie Hill, senior vice president and head of music, entertainment and artist relations at Global Citizen, said.

“We’re excited to join these incredible artists to unite people across the globe on September 25 as we hold world leaders and business leaders accountable to rectify the damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. As we carefully resume Global Citizen’s live events, we couldn’t be more grateful to each of these artists for donating their time and performances to make an impact through this urgent campaign.”

Tickets for the Paris and New York City shows are set to be made available soon via a ballot, and you can find out more information about Global Citizen Live here.

Coldplay will release their new album ‘Music Of The Spheres’ in October.

