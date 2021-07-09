Search

Discover

NEWS

Natalie Portman and Sacha Baron Cohen did not break lockdown rules, Australian police confirm

By NME/Beth Webb • July 09, 2021

Sydney has been in lockdown since June

Australian police have said that Natalie Portman and Sacha Baron Cohen did not breach lockdown rules over a recent boat ride on Sydney harbor.

Public concerns were raised against the actors after it was announced that harsher coronavirus restrictions were being enforced in Sydney from last Friday (July 2).

According to Sydney’s stay-at-home order, people should only leave their homes for essential reasons.

Paparazzi photos emerged on The Daily Mail that showed Baron Cohen, Portman and her husband, Benjamin Millepied, on the boat ride on Monday (July 5).

“Officers attached to Northern Beaches Police Area Command received information about a group on a boat on Monday 5 July 2021. This potentially breached Public Health Orders (PHOs),” New South Wales Police said in a statement.

“Police have reviewed the information and confirm the activity, and the number of people in the group, complied with the PHOs in force at that time. There will be no further police action taken.”

Sydney has been in lockdown since June in response to a 400-case outbreak of the Delta variant.

However, the case rate has continued to climb, officials say. This is in part because of people breaking the rules.

Portman and Millepied are currently in Sydney on filming commitments. Meanwhile, Baron Cohen has been locked down in the city with his Australian wife Isla Fisher.

Australia shut its borders to international travel in March 2020. However, it has made exceptions for celebrities and public figures which has caused public backlash.

The country has also been chosen as a shooting location for large scale Hollywood productions such as Thor: Love and Thunderwhich stars Portman as Mighty Thor, and Elvis starring Tom Hanks.

The post Natalie Portman and Sacha Baron Cohen did not break lockdown rules, Australian police confirm appeared first on NME.

5 6 3
  1. dxaoubcniqhjb
    dxaoubcniqhjb Google is by and by paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I have joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $31547 in my first month from this action. I can say my life is improved completely! Take a gander at it what I do..... For more detail visit the given link............ www.WorkApp1.Com
    ...show more
  2. johnnieraines
    JohnnieRaines Google is by and by paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I have joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $31547 in my first month from this action. I can say my life is improved completely! Take a gander at it what I do..... For more detail visit the given link............ www.CashApp1.Com
    ...show more
  3. imicxbkvebkutntr
    imicxbkvebkutn [FOR USA] ★Single Mom With 4 Kids Lost Her Job But Was Able To Stay On Top By Banking Continuously 1500 Dollars Per Week With An Online Work She Found Over The Internet… Check The Details HERE…....www.Pays99.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.