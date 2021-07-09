Foo Fighters Release Short Film on Madison Square Garden Concert, The Day The Music Came Back

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

teamed up to release The Day The Music Came Back, a short documentary film made of footage from the band’s June 20 post-pandemic return to the stage at the legendary NYC venue.

The 10-minute movie captures behind-the-scenes conversations amongst workers and fans on how Madison Square Garden was able to be filled at full capacity again during the fully vaccinated show.

More from SPIN:

Watch The Day The Music Came Back below.

The film shows Dave Grohl opening the show with “Times Like These” for the 15,000 fans in attendance.

“I’ll tell you something, for the last year I had this reoccurring dream that I would walk on stage and we would look at each other for the first time,” Grohl says in the film. “We’d just look at each other like ‘Thank god we got here.’ And then, when I walked out on stage tonight, it was just like that fucking dream.”

The film also showcases performances of the Foos biggest hits, like “Best of You” and “Everlong.”

Read our review of the now famous night here, noting all of the highlights throughout the bands 24-song set. Perhaps the most memorable moment of the night was when the band was joined by none other than comedian Dave Chappelle, who helped sing a cover of Radiohead’s “Creep.”