Billie Eilish Releases New Single and Video for ‘NDA’ Ahead of Happier Than Ever Release

Ahead of the release of her sophomore album, Happier Than Ever,
on July 30 (via Darkroom/Interscope Records), Billie Eilish just dropped “NDA,” a brand new single complete with a self-directed video.
The track is the latest tune from Happier Than Ever (and it also happens to fall directly after the first single, “Your Power,” on the album itself) and begins to show the overall feel of the album as well. The high-octane video features dozens of stunt drivers racing cars around Eilish, which is an appropriate visual for the decidedly dark 13th track on the album.
Check out the video below.
In addition to the new album, Eilish is currently preparing for her sold-out world tour of the same name and a variety of festival headlining gigs. She also starred in a documentary, The World’s A Little Blurry, earlier this year after winning numerous Grammy awards last year for her debut album.
See the full tracklist for Happier Than Ever below.
Happier Than Ever Tracklist
Getting Older
I Didn’t Change My Number
Billie Bossa Nova
my future
Oxytocin
GOLDWING
Lost Cause
Halley’s Comet
Not My Responsibility
OverHeated
Everybody Dies
Your Power
NDA
Therefore I Am
Happier Than Ever
Male Fantasy
