OFF! Covers Metallica’s ‘Holier Than Thou,’ Their First New Song in Seven Years

The group, formed in 2010 by Keith Morris of ex-Black Flag/Circle Jerks, and Dimitri Coats of ex-Burning Bridges have released a music video, a ramped-up cover of Metallica’s 1991 record “Holier Than Thou,” which will be on The Metallica Blacklist that is due out on Sept. 10. The duo also unveiled two new members: bassist Autry Fulbright II, and drummer Justin Brown.

The video for their take on “Holier Than Thou,” which is filmed like a sitcom and filled with humor, depicts a dirty pastor attempting to fulfill his not so pastor-esque desires while vulgarly antagonizing his altar boys about “lost profits” in the church. Following the first three minutes, OFF!, now standing in the pulpit of a church, comes in with an ear drumming strum of feedback, and fast-paced guitar. The group takes a just as, if not more aggressive take on the song than the original recording. OFF! manages to visually stay in character while the listeners’ ears are captivated by the sound as well. The video features Jesus Lizard’s David Yow and Fishbone’s Angelo Moore as well.

Watch the video for their version of “Holier Than Thou” below.

As for their own releases, OFF! signed with Fat Possum, which will reissue the band’s back catalog. Additionally and more curiously, OFF! are working on a new album with the new lineup and are their long-planned sci-fi feature film.