Watch the White Stripes Perform ‘Fell in Love With a Girl’ on Top of the Pops

They previously released a digital-only, deluxe 20th anniversary edition of the album and shared a previously unseen version of “I’m Finding It Harder To Be A Gentleman” filmed at the Gold Dollar in Detroit.

Today, the White Stripes unveiled their performance of “Fell in Love With a Girl” that took place on the British TV show Top of the Pops in February 2002.

You can watch that performance below.

If that’s not enough, White Blood Cells will return to record store shelves everywhere later this year with a standard black vinyl edition arriving Friday, Oct. 22; pre-orders are available now, which you grab here. Additionally, limited edition red-and-white pinwheel colored vinyl will arrive on Oct. 22 at Third Man Records’ Nashville and Detroit locations as well as independent record stores nationwide.

See the full tracklisting below:

Disc 1:

1. Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground

2. Hotel Yorba

3. I’m Finding It Harder To Be a Gentleman

4. Fell In Love With a Girl

5. Expecting

6. Little Room

7. The Union Forever

8. The Same Boy You’ve Always Known

9. We’re Going to Be Friends

10. Offend In Every Way

11. I Think I Smell a Rat

12. Aluminum

13. I Can’t Wait

14. Now Mary

15. I Can Learn

16. This Protector

Disc 2:

1. Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground (Live at The Gold Dollar 6/7/2001)

2. Hotel Yorba (Live at The Gold Dollar 6/7/2001)

3. I’m Finding It Harder To Be a Gentleman (Live at The Gold Dollar 6/7/2001)

4. Fell In Love With a Girl (Live at The Gold Dollar 6/7/2001)

5. Expecting (Live at The Gold Dollar 6/7/2001)

6. Little Room (Live at The Gold Dollar 6/7/2001)

7. The Union Forever (Live at The Gold Dollar 6/7/2001)

8. The Same Boy You’ve Always Known (Live at The Gold Dollar 6/7/2001)

9. We’re Going to Be Friends (Live at The Gold Dollar 6/7/2001)

10. Offend In Every Way (Live at The Gold Dollar 6/7/2001)

11. I Think I Smell a Rat (Live at The Gold Dollar 6/7/2001)

12. Aluminum (Live at The Gold Dollar 6/7/2001)

13. I Can’t Wait (Live at The Gold Dollar 6/7/2001)

14. Now Mary (Live at The Gold Dollar 6/7/2001)

15. I Can Learn (Live at The Gold Dollar 6/7/2001)

16. This Protector (Live at The Gold Dollar 6/7/2001)