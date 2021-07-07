Tom Hardy gets debut writing credit on ‘Venom 2’

Tom Hardy is set to receive his first story credit on Venom 2.

The actor, due to reprise his role as Eddie Brock/Venom, has been credited with a role working on the sequel’s story with screenwriter Kelly Marcel.

Marcel recently told Empire about Hardy’s new role behind-the-scenes in the new film, having worked with him for almost 20 years.

“This is new for him, to get credit,” she said. “But it’s not new for him to be this involved. He’s absolutely 100 per cent committed to everything that he does.”

Describing the actor’s love for the character, Marcel went on: “He’s married to Venom. He loves this character. He’s very involved in what he thinks should happen.”

The release date for Venom 2 was pushed back earlier this year, now set to reach cinemas on September 17. It was initially scheduled for June 25.

Andy Serkis will be directing the sequel, which will star Naomie Harris, Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams and Stephen Graham alongside Tom Hardy.

In a two-star review of Venom, NME wrote in 2018: “All too often, it proves to be a film without a solid identity, and one that feels a decade too late.

“Venom could have been so much more, a real chance for Sony to mark the beginning of a darkened alternative universe that was capable of taking on the multiplex slaying might of the MCU. As it stands, it seems that there’s very little for Disney to worry about.”

