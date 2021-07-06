Search

Discover

NEWS

Watch Miley Cyrus cover Cocteau Twins’ ‘Heaven Or Las Vegas’

By NME/Will Richards • July 06, 2021

The performance came during a show in the city itself last night

Miley Cyrus has performed a new cover of Cocteau Twins‘ ‘Heaven Or Las Vegas’ in the city itself – watch footage below.

The cover came as part of a special show opening the new Resorts World venue, where she also joined calls to “free Britney” while performing ‘Party In The USA’.

“I’m gonna sing a song that no one fuckin’ knows,” Cyrus joked before beginning the cover. “But you will know it after tonight.“I’ve seen the tweets: ‘Stop doing covers!'” she added. “But somehow ‘Jolene’ was requested.”

Watch the cover and see Cocteau Twins’ reaction – “Surprise! Surprise!” they wrote on Facebook – below:

 

Surprise, surprise!

Posted by Cocteau Twins on Monday, July 5, 2021

Cyrus’ new Cocteau Twins cover is the latest in a series of cover versions the pop singer has performed in recent months, following on from renditions of Dolly Parton’s ‘Light Of A Clear Blue Morning’ and ‘Doll Parts’ by Hole among others.

She also recently shared covers of Cher’s ‘Believe’ and a special Madonna Medley as part of Stand By You, a Pride Month special concert available to stream on Peacock.

Another project Cyrus is involved in is ‘The Metallica Blacklist’, a record comprising 50 reinterpretations of tracks off Metallica’s self-titled album, also known as ‘The Black Album’. Her cover of ‘Nothing Else Matters’ featuring Elton JohnRed Hot Chili Peppers‘ Chad Smith, WATT, Yo-Yo Ma and Metallica’s Robert Trujillo, is out now.

Cyrus released her latest album, ‘Plastic Hearts’, in November last year. NME gave the album a four-star review upon its release, saying it “finds the pop-star-turned-rock-star going hell for leather – and when Miley Cyrus is at full throttle, it’s an absolute blast”.

The post Watch Miley Cyrus cover Cocteau Twins’ ‘Heaven Or Las Vegas’ appeared first on NME.

1 3 2
  1. SophiaLees4
    SophiaLees4 Everybody can earn $500 Daily… Yes! you can earn more than you think by working online from home. I have been doing this job for like a ADt few weeks and my last week payment was exactly 2537 dollars...... For more detail visit the given link............ Www.Moneyapp2.com
    ...show more
  2. dxaoubcniqhjb
    dxaoubcniqhjb Google is by and by paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I have joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $31547 in my first month from this action. I can say my life is improved completely! Take a gander at it what I do..... For more detail visit the given link............ www.WorkApp1.Com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.