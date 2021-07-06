Lana Del Rey Pushes Back Blue Banisters, Teases New Song

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

After revealing that her upcoming album, Blue Banisters, was slated for a July 4 release, the singer-songwriter took to Instagram on Saturday night to break the news that it’s now “TBD.”

But it wasn’t all bad news. Del Rey let fans down easy by also unveiling the album’s cover art: a photo of her in a yellow dress, sitting barefoot on a deck alongside her two German Shepherds Tex and Mex. She also teased a new single off the album in a separate post.

“Album out later later… Single out soonish. Have a good fourth x” she captioned the video, which sees her singing along to a slow piano-led song.

This will be the fourth offering off Blue Banisters. In May, Del Rey shared its title track, along with “Text Book” and “Wildflower Wildfire.”

See the album cover and listen to the song snippet below.

Blue Banisters will be the follow-up to Chemtrails Over the Country Club, which was released less than four months ago. Read our review of it here.