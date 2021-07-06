Damon Albarn Shares ‘Polaris’ From Upcoming Solo Album

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows. Titled “Polaris,” the song comes with a live performance clip that is shot in black-and-white and sees the Blur/Gorillaz musician perform with a string quartet. The video is the first in a series of short films titled Sublime Boulevards – Performance Films directed by Transgressive Records founder Toby L. There will be additional clips from the album that will be released in this fashion.

Check out the performance of “Polaris” below.

More from SPIN:





The album was originally intended to be an orchestral piece inspired by the landscapes of Iceland, but the lockdown changed that. Instead, Albarn went back into the studio and redeveloped the music to take a look at the themes of fragility, loss, emergence and rebirth, which turned into 11 new songs and a new second proper solo album.

Previously, Albarn shared the title track.

The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows will be released on Transgressive Records on Nov. 12.