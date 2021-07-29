‘The Suicide Squad’ is currently the best-reviewed DC or Marvel movie ever

James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad has currently received more positive reviews than any other DC or Marvel film that has come before it.

The film has 63 reviews recorded on Rotten Tomatoes as of today (July 29), and has received a 98 per cent overall rating as a result.

As reported by Forbes, this is 4% above The Dark Knight, which until now sat at the top of the DC scoreboard. You can see how DC’s other titles have scored in comparison below.

The Suicide Squad (DCEU) – 98 per cent

The Dark Knight – 94 per cent

Superman (1978) – 94 per cent

Wonder Woman (DCEU) – 93 per cent

Shazam! (DCEU) – 90 per cent

The Dark Knight Rises – 87 per cent

Superman II – 86 per cent

Batman Begins – 84 per cent

Meanwhile, the film has beaten significant Marvel entries such as Black Panther, Iron Man and James Gunn’s other superhero venture Guardians Of The Galaxy. See the list below.

Black Panther – 96 per cent

Avengers: Endgame – 94 per cent

Iron Man – 94 per cent

Thor: Ragnarok – 93 per cent

Spider-Man: Homecoming – 92 per cent

Guardians Of The Galaxy – 92 per cent

The Avengers – 91 per cent

Spider-Man: Far From Home – 90 per cent

Captain America: Civil War – 90 per cent

Early reactions to the film indicated that it would be a success.

Entertainment reporter Germain Lussier tweeted: “The Suicide Squad is as funny, irreverent and violent as promised. What I liked best, though, was its heart. Gunn really balances the silly and the serious in a way that the two compliment each other really well. ”

What I liked best, though, was its heart. Gunn really balances the silly and the serious in a way that the two compliment each other really well. I dug it. Also? King Shark RULES.

People‘s Kara Warner called the film “balls to the wall bonkers.”

She added: “If you’re wondering whether James Gunn and that super rad [cast] would truly go there [with] the material & the R-rating, indeed they do.”

So this skeptic loved #TheSuicideSquad. It is balls to the wall *bonkers* in very entertaining ways. i.e. If you're wondering whether James Gunn and that super rad @SuicideSquadWB cast would truly go there w/ the material & the R-rating, indeed they DO.

In its four-star review, NME called the film “a bombastic, full-throttle romp that’s easy to follow whether you’re a DCEU stan or not.”

Elsewhere in the DC Extended Universe, Michael B. Jordan is reportedly developing a new Superman project.

Collider claims that Jordan’s production company, Outlier Society, is working with streaming service HBO Max and that a writer has been hired to develop a script.

