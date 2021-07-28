Lily Allen has marked her second anniversary of getting sober, hailing it as the “best thing” she has ever done.

The singer has previously opened up on her battles with drugs and alcohol, admitting earlier this year that she considered taking heroin at one low point in 2014.

However, Allen has now successfully overcome her personal issues and has been sober since 2019.

Sharing a photo of herself on Twitter, Allen wrote: “2 Years Drug and Alcohol free today! Getting clean is the BEST thing i ever did, and i’ve done a lot of cool shit. Come see me in the play i’ve been working on.”

The play in question is 2:22 A Ghost Story, which is set to open in London’s West End next month.

2 Years Drug and Alcohol free today ! Getting clean is the BEST thing i ever did, and i’ve done a lot of cool shit. Come see me in the play i’ve been working on. @222aghoststory link in bio for tix ! pic.twitter.com/cPS6FWBFfe — LILYALLEN2.0 (@lilyallen) July 28, 2021

The new ghost story comes courtesy of Danny Robins, who came to prominence earlier this year with his horror podcast The Battersea Poltergeist.

Hailing the play as “a brilliant investigation into the ghosts that haunt us”, Allen said: “I am so excited about getting to work on this play! The live performance aspect of my career has always been the most thrilling part for me, connecting with a group of individuals and the spontaneity of whatever happens on the night.”

According to an official synopsis, 2:22 tells the story of four friends who are having dinner in a house that Allen’s character believes is haunted. She hears a strange sound every night at 2.22AM, so the four friends stay up to see if they can find out the truth.

The post Lily Allen marks two years of sobriety: “The best thing I ever did” appeared first on NME.