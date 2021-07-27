BTS have delivered their own take on Puff Daddy‘s ‘I’ll Be Missing You’ during their BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge debut.

The K-Pop icons delivered an emotionally charged take on the 1997 track for the new session, but added a rockier twist with additional guitars and drums.

As well as the cover – a customary part of Live Lounge sessions, the performance also saw the group delivering live renditions of ‘Dynamite’ and ‘Permission To Dance’.

As well as the performance, BTS fans can look forward to a special documentary on BTS titled BTS @ Radio 1 , which will be released tomorrow (July 28) on BBC One. It will also feature footage of the boyband’s performances on Live Lounge.

Last week,BTS became the first artists to replace themselves at number one on the Hot 100 since Drake in 2018. ‘Permission to Dance’ ended the seven-week chart-topping streak of the boyband’s previous single ‘Butter’, which is currently the second longest Number One Hot 100 song of 2021.

Meanwhile, band member J-Hope recently discussed the constant pressure to continuously reflect and improve on his capabilities as a performer.

“Whenever I try to embrace an unintended success, in my mind I’m always like … It’s like half happiness, half a feeling that makes me think seriously about what I accomplished,” he said.

“There’s a sense of responsibility that comes along with such an honorable achievement. ARMYs (the group’s fanbase) have done so much to keep us at number one, and I’m incredibly thankful for that.”

The post Watch BTS cover Puff Daddy’s ‘I’ll Be Missing You’ during BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge debut appeared first on NME.