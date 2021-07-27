Enter Shikari announce new documentary mini-series and intimate Glasgow shows

Enter Shikari have announced a new documentary mini-series to accompany the release of frontman Rou Reynolds’ recent book A Treatise On Possibility.

The book was announced back in April along with the band’s surprise lockdown compilation ‘Moratorium (Broadcasts From The Interruption)’ and published this month. “It’s really an analysis of the world that it was written in,” Reynolds told NME of the book.

“It goes into social psychology, anthropology, philosophy and more. It’s exploring human possibility, where we’re going, what our potential is and the trajectories we’re on.”

Now, they’ve shared the first of four mini-documentaries ‘A Film On Possibility’, which will explore the themes of the book and how they relate to tracks from the album.

Three subsequent episodes will each air at 6pm over the next three days on the band’s YouTube channel. They are described as ‘One part album-making-of, one part anthropological study’.

The films feature guests including writer and activist George Monbiot, academic Dacher Keltner and philosopher Toby Ord, as well as the band themselves, on subjects such as climate catastrophe, the dangers of social media, and existential peril.

“There’s a 1 in 6 chance that humanity makes it through this century,” said Reynolds of the series.

“In a world of TikToks, Tweets, and vox pops, we lose depth, detail, and broader perspectives. We get lost in the 24 hour news cycle, advertising, and online debate. This is us delving headfirst into a whole range of dizzying, yet critical, topics. Knowledge is power.”

Along with the documentaries, Enter Shikari have also announced two intimate shows in Glasgow this November, in collaboration with music industry climate awareness group Music Declares Emergency.

The shows are designed to coincide with the COP26 Climate Summit taking place in the city this November. The band play QMU on November 3 and 4, with tickets on sale here this Friday (July 30) at 10am.

Earlier this month, the band announced a new film ‘Live At Vada’, filmed recently at Vada Studios where the band recorded their last album ‘Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible’.

