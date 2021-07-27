Check out the official trailer for ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’

The official trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife has just been released – check it out below.

The film, directed by Jason Reitman and produced by his father Ivan Reitman (who directed the original 1984 film) is due for release this winter.

Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace and Paul Rudd will star in the new film, which focuses on a small family who move to Oklahoma when they inherit a property from Callie’s (Coon) father.

Watch the new trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife here:

Bill Murray, who famously starred in the original film, recently opened up about starring in the reboot.

Last year, the actor confirmed after much speculation that he would be appearing in Ghostbusters: Afterlife and has since spoken about being approached to return.

“I remember him calling me and saying, ‘I’ve got an idea for another Ghostbusters. I’ve had this idea for years,” he explained of his first conversation with Jason Reitman. “I thought, ‘What the heck could that possibly be?’ I remember him when he was a kid. I remember his Bar Mitzvah. I was like, ‘What the heck? What does this kid know?’”

He continued: “But he had a really, really wonderful idea that he wrote with another wonderful guy that I got to work with, Gil Kenan, who made City Of Ember. The two of them wrote a Ghostbusters movie that really brings it back to life. It really has the feel of the first one, more than the second one or the girls’ one. It has a different feel than two out of four.”

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is due to be released in cinemas on November 11.

