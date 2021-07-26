Watch Green Day Cover Kiss’s ‘Rock and Roll All Nite’ at Hella Mega Tour Opener

Nearly two years after its initial announcement,
the Hella Mega Tour finally kicked off last night in Dallas, TX. Green Day played a career-spanning set that appropriately included a cover (something Billie Joe Armstrong became well-accustomed to during the pandemic); however, it wasn’t a song that was featured on his No Fun Mondays album. It was Kiss’s “Rock and Roll All Nite.” And the band’s Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley both voiced their approval on social media.
“‘Tonight In DALLAS!’ Another reason to love @GreenDay!” Stanley tweeted alongside footage from the performance.
“@GreenDay. In [Dallas] yesterday! Thank you, Gentlemen,” wrote Simmons, who also shared video.
Green Day, along with Fall Out Boy and Weezer, will continue traversing the country throughout the summer. Watch them cover “Rock and Roll All Nite” and see a full list of Hella Mega Tour dates below.
Hella Mega Tour dates
Tuesday, July 27 ATLANTA, GA Truist Park
Thursday, July 29 HOUSTON, TX Minute Maid Park
Saturday, July 31 JACKSONVILLE, FL TIAA Bank Field
Sunday, August 1 MIAMI, FL Hard Rock Stadium
Wednesday, August 4 FLUSHING, NY Citi Field
Thursday, August 5 BOSTON, MA Fenway Park
Sunday, August 8 WASHINGTON, DC Nationals Park
Tuesday, August 10 DETROIT, MI Comerica Park
Friday, August 13 HERSHEY, PA Hersheypark Stadium
Sunday, August 15 CHICAGO, IL Wrigley Field
Tuesday, August 17 COLUMBUS, OH Historic Crew Stadium
Thursday, August 19 PITTSBURGH, PA PNC Park
Friday, August 20 PHILADELPHIA, PA Citizen’s Bank Park
Monday, August 23 MINNEAPOLIS, MN Target Field
Wednesday, August 25 DENVER, CO Dick’s Sporting Goods Park
Friday, August 27 SAN FRANCISCO, CA Oracle Park
Sunday, August 29 SAN DIEGO, CA PetCo Park
Wednesday, September 1 MILWAUKEE, WI Summerfest
Friday, September 3 LOS ANGELES, CA Dodger Stadium
Monday, September 6 SEATTLE, WA T-Mobile Park
