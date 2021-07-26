Search

Lil Uzi Vert has put his $24million head diamond back in

By NME/Will Lavin • July 26, 2021

He's also had a new tongue tattoo done

Lil Uzi Vert has reimplanted his $24million diamond back into his head after removing it last month.

The rapper unveiled the new look in February and said that the pink rock is “10, almost 11 carats”, and also the most expensive purchase he has ever made.

Despite a representative for jeweller Elliott Eliantte claiming that the diamond was as “safe as any other piercing”, Uzi claimed last month that the rock was causing him bleeding, and that he would need to have it removed.

Over the weekend, ahead of his performance at Rolling Loud Miami, the rapper showed off a new tongue tattoo in a video that also showed he had put the pink diamond back in his forehead.

In the clip, Uzi labels himself a “Rager” as he sticks out his tongue to reveal the newly inked tattoo. You can see the video below, followed by some photos of him having the tattoo done.

 

 

In other Uzi news, the rapper reportedly has his sights set on buying a planet, an acquisition which – if it were to go through – would make him the “first human to legally own a planet”, according to Grimes.

Grimes tweeted last week that documentation was “almost complete” for Uzi to legally claim the planet WASP-127b, a gas giant exoplanet 1.4 times larger than Jupiter that was discovered in 2016.

The rapper tweeted that he had “tried 2 surprise everyone” and that he was “still working on it”. On Friday (July 23), he asked his Twitter followers what he should name the planet.

Meanwhile, Trippie Redd has released a synth-driven new single titled ‘Holy Smokes’, featuring guest vocals from Lil Uzi Vert.

The post Lil Uzi Vert has put his $24million head diamond back in appeared first on NME.

