Turnstile, Show Me The Body and more for Outbreak Fest 2022

By NME/Will Richards • July 02, 2021

Chubby and the Gang, Basement and more are also heading to Manchester next June

Outbreak Fest has released its line-up for 2022, featuring Turnstile, Show Me The Body and more.

The festival, traditionally held in Leeds, will move across the Pennines to Manchester for a three-day event at the Bowlers Exhibition Centre next June.

Also on the line-up for next year’s festival are Basement, who will play a 10th anniversary set featuring material from their albums ‘Colourmewithkindness’ and ‘I Wish I Could Stay Here’.

They’ll be joined by Chubby and the Gang, Higher Power, Knocked Loose, Citizen and more. See the full Outbreak 2022 line-up below, and pick up tickets here.

 

Reviewing Outbreak Fest in 2018, NME called the event “a visceral, thrilling celebration of the last true subculture,” writing: “Outbreak Fest, held every year in the north of England, is one of a handful of DIY festivals that provide congregation for the hardcore scene – Philadelphia’s This Is Hardcore is another.

“Here you’ll find swarms of people moshing, stagediving and generally hurling themselves about the place to the music – a rhythm-heavy evolution of rock which amplifies all of that genre’s most brutal moments, to provide as cathartic a release as you’re ever likely to find in any venue, at home or abroad.”

Turnstile recently returned with a surprise new EP called ‘TURNSTILE LOVE CONNECTION’.

The 4-track record from the Baltimore hardcore outfit features the recently released single ‘MYSTERY’, alongside three other new tracks.

Turnstile’s new release also comes accompanied by a short film directed by vocalist Brendan Yates.

The post Turnstile, Show Me The Body and more for Outbreak Fest 2022 appeared first on NME.

