The latest teaser for season 11 of The Walking Dead shows the comic book’s character Mercer on screen for the first time.

Released yesterday (July 1), the new clip readies viewers for the return of the hit AMC zombie drama’s final season by hinting at big battles and introducing Mercer, the leader of the Commonwealth Military.

Mercer, played by Avengers actor Michael James Shaw, heads up the heavily armoured community that look set to come to loggerheads with Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

As Digital Spy notes, in the comics Mercer is romantically involved with Princess (Paola Lazaro), who also appears in the new teaser. It’s not yet known if the final season, which premieres in the US on August 22, will explore that particular storyline.

11 Weeks of Reveals until Season 11. Nothing is as it seems. #TWD returns on August 22nd. pic.twitter.com/17fZqA7Q0K — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) July 1, 2021

Meanwhile, The Walking Dead writer Jim Barnes recently shared a first-look at the script for the show’s final season.

And last month, a number of first-look images from the season were shared, featuring Christian Serratos, Cassady McClincy, Melissa McBride and Lauren Cohan fighting off new zombies.

Season 11 of The Walking Dead begins airing in the US from August 22 on AMC. UK viewers can watch from August 23 via STAR on Disney+.

The post First look at ‘The Walking Dead’ comic book character Mercer in final season teaser appeared first on NME.